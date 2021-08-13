Say Goodbye to Under-Eye Puffiness With These $19 24K Gold Masks

After the longest year and a half in recent memory, everyone is searching for quick and easy ways to treat themselves. These 24K Gold Eye Patches on Amazon are a great way to do that — and reduce under-eye puffiness, dark circles and fine lines at the same time. The eye masks have been a popular skincare product on Amazon lately with more than 10,000 ratings and 4.3 stars. A total of 20 eye patches come in this set, which only costs $18.99.

The Dermora masks boast ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, castor oil, tea tree extract, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin C. The mask brightens and tightens skin. After removing the patches from the package, you’re supposed to keep the patches on for a total of 20 minutes.

Many reviewers suggest putting these masks in the fridge for approximately 15-20 minutes to give them an added boost. When the masks get cold, you’ll feel extra relief on your under-eye area and get a nice, relaxing self-care moment.

There is one thing to keep in mind when opening each eye mask packet is that the eye masks are upside down, so that is a bit of a downside (pun intended!) “When you open the package you would think the eye mask trays would be facing the front of the package but that is not the case,” A reviewer wrote. “They face the back so when opening if you are not careful they will fall out into the floor. The instructions side is the correct side to avoid this problem.”

Dermora 24K Gold Under-Eye Masks

You can get as little as 15 masks in a set or as many as 100. There are five different packs to choose from. The shiny gold patches work to hydrate and nourish your delicate under-eye skin.

