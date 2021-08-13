Keep Summer Alive in Your Home with Aldi’s 4 New Candles

With summer nearing an end, it’s nearly time to say goodbye to afternoons and sunsets spent at the lake. It’s nearly time to say goodbye to sipping on ice-cold, Koozie-wrapped seltzers while floating in the pool. And it’s nearly time to say goodbye to summer Fridays. But why say goodbye when you can keep those those sun-kissed, skin-warming summer days alive inside your home? And Aldi‘s four new 3-wick candles will help you do just that.

Four new Huntington Home 3-wick candles were introduced to Aldi stores this week for a limited time: Sunflower & Zest, Lakeside Dreams, Mahogany & Amber, and Almond Apple Torte. The 14-ounce, soy blend scented candles are inexpensive, too (they’re just $3.99 each); so, you don’t have to choose.

“The Almond Apple Torte is WONDERFUL,” writes one Aldi Favorite Finds follower.

Huntington candles are so popular, they’re even described by Aldi Finds blogger Aisle of Shame as “Bath and Body Works quality candles without the price tag.” For those unaware, Bath & Body Works’ 3-wick candles retail at $24.50 each.

“We put both candle brands to the test and found scent throw and burn times to be nearly identical!” they write.

Aldi’s also currently selling marble jar candles this week. Available in three prints and scents — Lakeside Picnic (Gray), Cozy Nights (Gray) or Lemongrass Bamboo (Tan) — these soy blend candles are so gorgeous, they pass as home decor. Plus, they’re inexpensive, too, priced at just $6.99 each.

Looking ahead, Aldi’s fall candles include deliciously sweet and savory fall-appropriate scents, including Pumpkin Apple Fritter and Pear Chestnut & Teak, as well as Thankful Grateful Blessed and Fall Flannel Shirt — all of which will be sold at Aldi stores from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.

