Cardi B’s Go-To Facial Cleanser Is 20% Off Right Now & It Can Help You Get That Glow-y Skin

Back in late June, Cardi B took the stage at the BETs while wearing a baby bump-baring bodysuit that revealed she was expecting her second child. While the star rapper performed, many took note of her glowing skin and wondered how she looked so luminous.

“Tonight’s inspiration was about celebrating Cardi and her wonderful announcement of her second child,” wrote makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl in a statement. “Showing that as a woman, you can have it all—perform while pregnant and look beautiful. I wanted to create a look that enhanced her natural glow.”

Well, in addition to the pregnancy, Cardi B had just a little help from Urban Skin Rx. This brand line is tailored to melanin-rich skin, which has historically been overlooked and ignored by skincare manufactures. It was founded in 2010 by Rachel Roff and has won many awards over the years. Cardi B uses this brand often before events and shoots, according to her makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl.

The cleanser Cardi B regularly uses, Urban Skin Rx’s Vitamin C Cleansing Bar, is currently 20% percent off at Dermstore until August 17, as part of their Anniversary Sale. Just don’t forget to use the code CELEBRATE when you check out. If you struggle with hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone and overall dull skin, this cleansing bar is definitely worth adding to your cart. Psst: Oprah’s favorite exfoliator is on sale there too!

Unfortunately, the other products the star used in her skincare routine before the BET awards are not available on Dermstore, but we did round them up for you. The star also used the Even Tone Resurfacing Pads, Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Serum and Radiant & Bright Glowing Moisturizer, all of which you can buy at Ulta Beauty.

Vitamin C Cleansing Bar — $6 Off

This cleansing bar will help remove any dead skin cells and brighten. It boasts a powerful blend of ingredients: niacinamide, lactic acid and kojic acid.

