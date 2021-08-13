Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchen Line Is Finally Back In Stock at Walmart—After Selling Out in 24 Hours

We have been patiently waiting for this line of kitchen essentials to return, and the day has finally arrived! Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful kitchen line is back at Walmart and full of amazing appliances and tools that you’ll want to grab before they completely sell out. This time, Barrymore has a number of great options for all of your kitchen gadget and cookware needs, and the styles and prices cannot be beat.

Related story Drew Barrymore Swears By This Cult-Favorite Eye Cream & It's 20% Off Right Now

Barrymore’s Beautiful line is a total favorite of her longtime fans, who have seen the actress conquer film, TV, daytime talk shows and so much more over the course of her career. With this line, Barrymore steps into the kitchen and turns up the heat with some proficient products that will make your life easier and more colorful.

After launching her Flower Beauty Cosmetics line in 2013, Barrymore decided she wanted to expand her interests and business, while also finding ways for shoppers to get the affordable, high-quality products they need. Before we knew it, Barrymore became a huge name in the kitchenware and appliances market, with sleek designs, easy-to-use gadgets and more. We’ve loved perusing some of her products — and we’ve loved the prices even more.

You can shop the Beautiful kitchen line here. Now, check out some of our favorite picks below!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

10 Piece Cookware Set in Blueberry Pie — $99.97

Image: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

This 10 piece cookware set in vibrant blueberry pie comes complete with everything you need for your busy and bustling kitchen. Among the pots and pans you’ll find in this bundle is an 8 in. frying pan, a 10 in. frying pan, 1.5-quart covered saucepan, 2.5-quart covered saucepan, and more. At just $99.97, this cookware set is a steal.

10 Piece Cookware Set in Blueberry Pie $99.97 Buy now Sign Up

Set of 3 Bowls in Vibrant Colors — $19.97

Image: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

Make your baking and meal prep stressors a thing of the past with these perfectly sized bowls in vibrant colors. These three bowls come in large, medium and small sizes, and have spouts for mess-free pouring. The bowls are also dishwasher safe, making cleanup super simple.

Set of 3 Bowls in Vibrant Colors $19.97 Buy now Sign Up

Beautiful Nesting Measuring Cups with Ring in Assorted Colors — $4.44

Image: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

Making measuring your ingredients fun and colorful with this set of measuring cups! This colorful quartet comes in beautiful, soft hues and features sizes from 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup. Plus, you can rest assured that your cups won’t go missing with the inclusion of the ring that holds them all together — it can also be removed so you can work with each cup one at a time. These are dishwasher safe, so clean is a breeze and if you can believe it they’re only $4.44!

Beautiful Nesting Measuring Cups With Ring in Assorted Colors $4.44 Buy now Sign Up

6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer in Black Sesame — $89.00

Image: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

Keep the heat in one corner of your kitchen with this compact air fryer in black sesame. This sleek design ensures that the appliance will mold right into any corner of your kitchen. With touch-screen activation, cooking is a breeze thanks options for air frying, roasting, or reheating a previous meal! This $89.00 air fryer is more than just a nifty gadget — it’s an investment in your home cooking.

6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer in Black Sesame $89.00 Buy now Sign Up

2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster in Black Sesame — $39.96

Image: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

Turn your mornings into a moment to look forward to thanks to this two-slice touchscreen toaster in black sesame. The sleek look will fit into any kitchen, and with the touchscreen enhancement, you now have way more options to heat up part of your morning meal. Toast your morning bagel, reheat a slice of toast, or warm up that frozen English muffin with this appliance that’s only $39.96.

2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster in Black Sesame $39.96 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see 17 more cooling products for beating the summer heat.