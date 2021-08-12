Meghan Markle Swears By This $11 Drugstore-Favorite Firming Body Lotion for Hydrated Skin

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle uses a lot of pricey beauty products to get her royal glow. Though, when Kate Somerville and Tatcha are on sale, we’re all about it. But, what we love most about the duchess, is that she’s not afraid to mix high and low with her wardrobe or beauty routine. Her go-to body lotion just happens to be $11, and you can get it at just about any drugstore, Amazon, and Ulta Beauty!

Markle once told Beauty Banter that she swears by Nivea’s Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion. “I use this religiously,” she told the site. “It’s honestly my favourite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it.”

Made with smart ingredients Co-Enzyme Q10 and Hydra IQ, this miracle-working lotion can help improve skin firmness in as little as two weeks. It offers non-stop moisture for 24 hours, so you don’t have to keep reapplying. It honestly sounds like it should cost at least $40, but it’s just $10.99!

There’s also a version with Vitamin C, which is best for super dry skin:

This formula can help improve skin elasticity and the vitamin C provides a boost of antioxidants for more radiant skin. It’s also 36% off on Amazon right now!

Royals, they’re just like us!

