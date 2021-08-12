This $10 Accessory on Amazon Cleans Your Pup’s Muddy Paws In a Flash

We know just how much you love your pets — they’re such an important member of your family! But even our four-legged friends need a bit of help here and there to make sure that they are comfortable and most importantly clean. That’s why we’re so excited about this MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer/ Paw Cleaner by Dexas. This handy little contraption will ensure that your pooch doesn’t drag their muddy paws through your home anymore. And the price on Amazon simply cannot be beat.

Image: Amazon Amazon.

This $10 paw cleaner is easy to use, safe for your pooch, and requires minimal cleaning after use. All you have to do is fill the cup with water, insert your pup’s paw, twist the Mudbuster around to ensure that the silicone bristles reach every part of your puppy’s paw and repeat for each of your dog’s paws. Cleaning up is super easy, too.

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer/ Paw Cleaner $10 on Amazon.com

Remove the top and empty the container of water. Then, pour out the excess dirt from the larger holding chamber. This particular Mudbuster, pictured above, is perfect for any medium-sized dog — measuring at 6 inches tall and 4 inches wide. Take this handy trinket on trips to the park, a hike, or just have it on hand after your dog has been out in the yard. Our pets love to feel just as clean as we do, so don’t hesitate to get your pup this perfect treat that will keep their paws clean and your home free of stains.

