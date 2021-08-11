Martha Stewart Has This Outdoor Furniture Brand In Her Home & They Just Dropped the Chicest Bug-Repelling Blankets

There’s nothing more relaxing than cozying up on your patio or backyard area for dinner, s’mores over the fire, or some drinks with friends, but there’s one pesky intruder that can ruin all the fun: bugs. Putting on bug spray can be a hassle, sticky, and annoying to wash off after, but now, you can just throw a blanket over yourself to keep them at bay. Outer, which Martha Stewart has in her own home, just dropped the chicest bug-repelling blankets (yes, really!)—and they’re a must-have as we transition into cooler fall weather.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Outer is an AAPI-owned patio furniture brand that launched earlier this summer, and these blankets perfectly complement the brand’s gorgeous outdoor furniture. They retail for $125, are super lightweight so great for cooler summer nights, and are made with Insect Shield Technology that magically keeps pests away with zero odor. So long, ticks, fleas, chiggers, flies and all those other invisible bugs.

You can shop these must-have blankets in three styles below—they’re sure to make your outdoor time much more relaxing. And make sure to browse Outer’s high-quality furniture pieces here.

Bug Shield Blanket – Striped Plaid

Image: Outer.

Outdoorsy plaid get a modern upgrade with this gorgeous print.

Bug Shield Blanket - Striped Plaid $125

Bug Shield Blanket – Houndstooth

Image: Outer.

Now you can get your favorite early-aughts plaid skirt in blanket form with this chic outdoor accessory.

Bug Shield Blanket - Houndstooth $125

Bug Shield Blanket – Pinstripe

Image: Outer.

Whether you’re a baseball fan or love a classic stripe, you can’t go wrong with this versatile design.

Bug Shield Blanket - Pinstripe $125

Before you go, check out our gallery below: