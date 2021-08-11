Hearth & Hand’s New Fall Line at Target Features Cozy Autumn Decor For As Low As $5

The temperatures have been pretty scorching as summer comes to a close. While it’s hot and sunny outside, we’re already daydreaming of cooler days and cozy nights wrapped up in our favorite throw on our couch. What’s really put us in the mood for fall, however, is Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s new fall decor at Target. We’re not only in love with the gorgeous neutrals and autumn hues, we’re also loving the affordable prices!

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, which is co-founded by Joanna and Chip Gaines, features essential home items with their signature cozy farmhouse style and perfect prices. This fall line features warm hues of burnt sienna and cinnamon, along with gorgeous faux eucalyptus arrangements that can adorn nearly any space in your home. This line was especially made for the upcoming season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

While you’re still wading through the final sweltering days of summer, take a look at all the autumn decor that Hearth & Hand has to offer. Who knows? You may find exactly what you’re looking for today! Shop the collection here, and check out more of our favorites below.

18″ Asymmetrical Faux Rusted Eucalyptus Wire Wreath — $14.99

Easily bring the feeling of fall into your home with this Faux Rusted Eucalyptus Wire Wreath. The gorgeous hues will totally transform any part of your house into an autumn-enriched space. This is a piece you can continue to break out every season, and they’re going fast. At just $14.99, hurry and get yours before they’re gone!

Outdoor Fall Tartan Plaid Fringe Throw Blanket — $29.99

Give your outdoor space a dash of fall style with this cozy Tartan Plaid Fringe Throw Blanket. Wrap yourself in warmth this season while enjoying the cool autumn breeze in this comfy blanket that’ll keep you relaxed after a long day.

Stoneware Exposed Rim Dessert Plate — $4.99

Serve up one of your favorite fall dishes with this Stoneware Exposed Rim Dessert Plate in cinnamon. The slightly imperfect edges will add a touch of charm to your dinnerware collection, and the cinnamon hue is perfect for the autumn season. At just $4.99, this plate — both dishwasher and microwaveable safe — is an absolute steal.

Find Beauty & Find Rest 10oz Stackable Stoneware Mug Set — $9.99

Find beauty and rest with this Stackable Stoneware Mug Set. Nothing says fall like a good cup of warm coffee in the morning. Now, you can enjoy your favorite morning beverage with this stunning mug set — safe for both the microwave and dishwasher.

4pc Cross Weave with Fringe Napkin Set Pumpkin Brown — $9.99

Add a dash of autumn color to your dinnerware with this Four-Piece Napkin Set in Pumpkin Brown. The cotton of these four napkins feel so incredibly soft on the skin, and they’re completely machine-washable for easy cleaning. The neutral tones will complement your home, and give your place settings the look of a delectable fall feast.

