Halle Berry’s Favorite Skincare Beauty Tool Is 51% Off On Amazon Right Now

Do you ever think about how Halle Berry just never ages? Her skin is absolutely glowing, and if I could steal it, I would. Well, now everyone can kind of do just that. Berry once revealed her morning skincare routine in an IGTV video, where she used the Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser to take her AM face-washing game to the next level. “It’s like giving your face a hug,” she said in the video. And we just noticed that it’s 51% off on Amazon right now, bringing it to just $19.50!

Related story Oprah Says This Daily Exfoliator Is a 'Superstar' & It's 25% Off During Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Flawless.

This massaging tool helps boost circulation, making it the ultimate morning tool, and it can help increase collagen production too. This handy (and pretty!) device features four modes: gentle, pulsating, massage and deep cleanse, so you can control the speed and power. Using this tool instead of your cleanser alone gets a deeper clean, and it just feels downright luxurious. The silicone is super soft, so it won’t be too abrasive on your skin either.

Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Silicone Face Scrubber and Cleanser $19.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Berry loves this revolutionary tool so much, that she said she even gave it to everyone she knows last holiday. With this device, you can get a pro facial right at home for a fraction of the cost, so we just might do the same and stock up for holiday gifting right now. Her glow speaks for itself!

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: