Drew Barrymore Swears By This Cult-Favorite Eye Cream & It’s 20% Off Right Now

Everyone struggles with puffy eyes, wrinkles and the infamous dark circles. Despite these universal issues, a reliable eye cream can be hard to find. That’s why Drew Barrymore decided to share one of her skincare secrets with the world on The Drew Barrymore show. She revealed on May 30 on the beloved product section of her show, Drew’s Doggy Bag, that she counted Sunday Riley’s Autocorrect Eye Cream as one of her “obsessions.”

She said that her eyes looked different after putting the cream on — hence the name of the product, auto correct. It works fast in part because of caffeine and various extracts. The caffeine brightens your dark circles and de-puffs your eyes. Meanwhile, the horse chestnut extract, acmella oleracea extract and black cumin seed oil work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and smooth out your fragile under-eye skin.

Barrymore isn’t blind to the fact that this product is a little more expensive, either. “Now, it’s $65 a bottle which is usually pricier than I recommend but when you break it down, that’s like 65 cents a day for a truly game-changing product,” Barrymore said. “So I can’t recommend this more — it is worth it.” You can watch the entirety of Barrymore’s official review right here.

Auto Correct normally goes for $65, but it’s currently on rare sale during Dermstore’s Anniversary Event right now. You can save 20 percent with the code “CELEBRATE” at check out. It lasts until August 17.

Barrymore isn’t just a fan of Autocorrect — she also loves two other Sunday Riley products, which also are part of the sale. You can find out more about these powerful skincare products below.

Autocorrect Eye Contouring Cream ($13 Off)

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

This hydrating eye cream is easy to spread along your thin delicate under-eye skin. According to reviews, the de-puffing happens quickly and the serum has a brightening quality that detracts from dark circles.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream $52

Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment ($17 Off)

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

If your skin has been looking dull lately, this treatment promises to reveal radiant, glowing skin. This anti-aging exfoliating treatment not only evens out your skin tone but also lessens the appearance of dark spots.

Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment $68

JUNO Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil ($17 Off)

Image: Sunday Riley. Image: Sunday Riley.

Protect and hydrate your skin with this blend of superfood oils. This oil made Barrymore “fall in love with skincare.”

Sunday Riley JUNO Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil $68

