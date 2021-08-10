Meghan Markle Gets Her Royal Glow From Kate Somerville & It’s 20% Off at Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale

Just on the heels of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you’ve got another chance to score luxe beauty products for a steal. Basically, Meghan Markle’s entire wardrobe and skincare routine was heavily discounted, and if you missed your chance to cop her favorite Kate Somerville products, Dermstore’s got you covered with their 22nd Anniversary sale!

Related story Oprah Says This Daily Exfoliator Is a 'Superstar' & It's 25% Off During Dermstore's Anniversary Sale

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The major savings event is going on now through August 17th, and you can get a select number of brands up to 25% off (select Kate Somerville items are 20% off). To get the deal, use the code “Celebrate” at checkout. It’s that easy!

Markle is particularly a fan of the brand’s Quench Serum, which is unfortunately not on sale (it actually appears it might be discontinued)—however, there are a handful of other similar products that’ll hydrate, brighten, and firm skin so you can get that royal glow. Make sure to peep the other brands on sale, which includes Oprah’s favorite “superstar” exfoliator and Drew Barrymore’s go-to eye cream, here.

DermalQuench Liquid Lift—Save $19

Image: Kate Somerville.

If you’re looking for a quick fix—look no further. This clinic-inspired product instantly reduces visible signs of dehydrated skin by offering benefits of an oxygen facial and hyaluronic acid. It also can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Kate Somerville Dermalquench Liquid Lift Advanced Hydration Treatment (2.5 oz.) $78.40 Buy now Sign Up

DermalQuench Liquid Lift Retinol—Save $19

Image: Kate Somerville.

Hyaluronic acid, oxygen, retinol, and bio-retinols work together diminish fine lines, plump skin, and improve skin-barrier function. This holy grail product tackles pesky crow’s feet, hyperpigmentation, and loss of elasticity.

Kate Somerville Dermalquench Liquid Lift Retinol (2.5 oz.) $78.40 Buy now Sign Up

Wrinkle Warrior—Save $19

Image: Kate Somerville.

Add this anti-aging wonder serum to your cart immediately if you’re looking to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. It boasts a hardworking blend of amino acids and glucosamine, sichuan pepper, and ultra-hydrating ingredients that’ll visibly hydrate and smooth skin.

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2In1 Plumping Moisturizer Serum (1.7 fl. oz.) $78.40 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: