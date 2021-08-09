Oprah Says This Daily Exfoliator Is a ‘Superstar’ & It’s 25% Off During Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale

When it comes to beauty, we’ll splurge on anything Oprah says is a must-have. And one of those luxe items, Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant, just happens to be on rare sale right now at Dermstore, so you can get her glow for less. As part of Dermstore’s 22nd Anniversary Sale, this holy grail product that Oprah.com once called a “superstar” is 25% off, bringing it to just $47 (originally $59). Time to stock up!

Image: Dermalogica.

This Oprah-loved rice-based enzyme powder exfoliates skin so well (yet gently!), that you’ll notice immediate results. It’s also made with salicylic acid and papain, which activate cell renewal; grapefruit, licorice, and aspergillus help even skin tone. It’s particularly beneficial for aging skin as it helps with loss of firmness. Sounds kind of like Meghan Markle’s favorite rice polish from Tatcha!

To get the deal, use the code “Celebrate” at checkout, and the 25% off will be applied (only on select brands and products).

Garnering 331 reviews and a 4.8 star rating, it’s clear that this is a crowd-favorite item.

“I have sensitive skin so I’m always a little wary of exfoliating products, but ever since I discovered this it’s been on repeat in my skincare routine,” one reviewer said. “I use it 2-3x/week (more during the summer when I wear a heavier sunscreen) and my skin feels amazing each time. It helps to give you a little glow as well and sets the stage well for applying serum and moisturizer. It’s pricey but a little goes a long way and the full-size bottle will last for months. Highly recommend!”

Psst: If you subscribe, you’ll get around $9 off, so there’s another way to save when the sale is over.

The sale is going on now through August 17th, so make sure to check out all the cult-favorite skincare treats on sale here.

