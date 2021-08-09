Cleaning? Enjoyable? Yes, it’s possible! If you’ve been on #CleanTok recently, you’ve probably come across the adorable Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy sponges. They’re not just adorable, they’re hardworking too. And now, they come in a limited-edition Halloween trio that are sure to make cleaning the dishes ghoulishly fun this fall!

In addition to TikTok, the trendy cleaning brand also got its fame from Shark Tank, so you know these things must be genius. They’re even temperature controlled (yes, really!)—they’re firm in cold water for tougher scrubbing and softer in warm water for a light clean. Because they won’t scratch your beloved dishes, you can use them on just about any surface—from cast iron to stainless steel. These must-have sponges are even odor resistant. They’ve been lab tested to not hold any odors for 8 weeks if they’ve been maintained properly (rinsing clean each time you use it).

Image: ScrubDaddy.

As if these friendly little helpers could’t get more precious—we discovered this spooky cute Halloween set of sponges, which includes a pumpkin, ghost, and Frankenstein. Guess we’ll actually look forward to doing the dishes all October long! The three different shapes are also an easy way to designate sponges for certain items so you don’t cross contaminate. For example, reserve one for the tub, the dishes, and the dog bowl.

Scrub Daddy Sponge - Halloween - Non-Scratch Scrubbers for Dishes and Home - 3ct $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This special set is just $15, and the OG bundle is just $10 on Amazon. You really can’t beat that price if they’ll make cleaning a total breeze.

