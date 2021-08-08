Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Features Cute Vans Sneakers for the Whole Family — But Hurry!

If you’re shopping for back-to-school shoes for your kids — or end-of-summer shoes for your kids, or just-because-they-need-them shoes for your kids, we’ve got two suggestions. One: Buy slip-on styles that will make getting dressed on busy mornings easier. And two: Pick up a cute pair of sneakers for yourself while you’re at it. Oh, and here’s a third suggestion: Don’t sleep on snagging these cute styles from Vans that are perfect for the whole family and are currently discounted as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

You don’t have to be a skateboarder to love Vans — in fact, the brand has fans in super-stylish celeb moms like Jessica Alba and Olivia Wilde, to name a few — and we’re loving this totally on-trend tie-dye style, not to mention the fact that you can save more than $20 right now. But hurry — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends tonight!

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker – Women’s

Vans.

We love the fact that these Vans sneakers have an easy, slip-on style but are still snug-fitting, so we can comfortably chase after kids, run errands, and do all the things while looking cute.

Vans Classic Slip-On Platform Sneaker – Kids

Vans.

The soft, cotton candy colors of these Vans Classic Slip-On Platform kicks are so cool — and the slip-on style means even little kids can put their shoes on all by themselves!

Vans Slip-On V Sneaker – Baby

Vans.

I mean, come on…. how cute are these Vans slip-on sneakers for babies and toddlers? We’re swooning over this tiny shoe — and we’ve never wanted to twin with our kids more!

And if you want more cute shoes for the whole family, check out these Hunter rain boots for the whole family, which are also part of the sale.

