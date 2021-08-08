TikTok’s Favorite Acne Patch Makes a Dark Spot Version That’ll Brighten & Even Skin Tone Fast

Growing up with admittedly less than perfect skin, I’ve tried just about every product in the market in the hopes of quickly treating my acne. And while over the years I’ve developed a perfectly curated skincare routine that mostly clears up my skin, every once in a while the dreaded zit pops up on my face. Of course, my acne usually flares up right before a big event, leaving me to scramble for a quick-fix solution that will zap the zit away. So when I heard TikTok was raving over the Hero Cosmetics acne patches that apparently have the ability to erase pimples overnight, I was more than intrigued. Oh, and did I mention there’s an alternative version that brightens up dark spots too?! Check it out below:

Related story 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Advent Calendar Is Already Available for Pre-Order On Amazon & On Sale

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Micropoint for Dark Spots

Image: Amazon.

Mighty Patch Micropoint for Dark Spots $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

These patches promise to reduce the look of post-acne marks and even out your skin tone after using consistently every 2-3 days. Each adhesive features a premium-grade hydrocolloid, which says is safe for sensitive skin. And with no fragrance, parabens, or sulfates — it’s already a winner in my book.

Plus, it’s so simple to use: all you need to do is plop the patch on the area you wanted to be treated and let it do its magic for the next six hours before you remove it. At only $12.99, having your dream skin doesn’t have to break the bank and I can’t wait to test these out for myself.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: