‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Advent Calendar Is Already Available for Pre-Order On Amazon & On Sale

Believe it or not, we’re already more than halfway through 2021 — and seriously, where did the time go?! All we can say is, based on previous experience, the latter half of the year is sure to go by in the blink of an eye. Yep, soon enough we’ll be entering the holiday season — and the holiday shopping season. I’ll admit, I’m one of those people who love to listen to Christmas music year-round so I’m always more than happy to go into holiday mode prior to December. And it just so happens I found the perfect way to get a head start on celebrating the festivities early with this The Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar. This fan-favorite calendar is already available on Amazon for presale, and I’ll be adding it to my cart immediately.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a timeless classic that always gets me ready to ring in the holidays, and this advent calendar is sure to be fun for the whole family. This year, why not change things up and celebrate Christmas with Tim Burton’s Jack Skellington?

Inside the advent calendar, you can expect to countdown to Christmas with 25 gifts that include mini-books, note cards, ornaments, and other surprises. I love the excitement that comes with opening a new present each day and this ghoulish twist is an ideal way to shake things up.

