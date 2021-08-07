This Herschel Backpack Is Majorly Discounted at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale — But the Deals End Sunday

It’s that time of the year again — yes, already — where parents are adding pencils, folders, lunch boxes, and more to their shopping list. Yep, it’s officially back-to-school season! Ensuring your little ones have all they need to have a successful school year can be stressful, not to mention, pricey. As moms and dads get ready to send their kiddos back to school IRL there’s one essential that year after year continues to be a must-have (for good reason, of course): a quality backpack.

Related story This Cast Iron Grill Pan From Ina Garten's Favorite Brand Lodge Is 50% Off Right Now on Amazon

Luckily for parents everywhere, you can currently snag a trendy Herschel backpack at a major discount at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. But you better hurry, because the sale ends this Sunday and you don’t want to miss out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Little America Colorblock Backpack

Little America Colorblock Backpack $64.90 Buy now Sign Up

This classic Herschel backpack is a timeless staple that always proves to be a good school back-to-school pick. Plus, the mountaineering-style design ensures all of your kid’s items stay inside instead of on the brink of accidentally slipping out. Send your kid to school confident that their homework and hand sanitizer are safely stored inside. No lost extra face masks on our watch!

Another feature we love about this option is the back padded mesh; which will make carrying it around all day a comfortable breeze. Trust us, you’ll be glad you scooped this steal.

Stock up on these teen-approved masks for back to school: