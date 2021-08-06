Everything From Ulta Beauty’s Gilmore Girls Collab Is Under $20 & Selling Out Fast

Listen, we love coffee about just as much as we love Gilmore Girls (a perfect combo, by the way). But we also love great deals on beauty products. Now, you can get the best of both worlds, because Ulta Beauty is carrying a special line of products inspired by the beloved TV series! That’s right, Ulta Beauty has a number of Gilmore Girls-inspired products that are perfect for the Rory or Lorelei in your life — and they’re each under $20.

This inspired collection of beauty products features a treasure trove of popular early aughts hues and pieces laced with nostalgia. Soft pinks and mauves are just a few of the subtle colors you’ll find, and some special goodies will take you all the way back to Luke’s Diner.

These in-demand items are already selling out, so don’t waste any time; get your coffee and run — don’t walk — to the Ulta Beauty x Gilmore Girls collaboration. Once you’ve snagged your beauty haul, it’s time to binge the show!

Luke’s Diner Bath Set — $16

Image: Ulta Ulta.

This little bundle for the Ulta Beauty x Gilmore Girls collaboration is a match made in coffee-lovers’ heaven. Not only will you get a Luke’s Diner coffee mug, but these bath scents will leave you feeling fresh, clean, and smelling scrumptious. The bath set comes with an Almond Milk Scented Milky Moisturizer and a Caramel Latte Scented Shower Gel. For only $16, that’s practically as good as a pot of coffee.

Makeup Brush & Sponge Set — $20

Makeup Brush & Sponge Set — $20

Image: Ulta Ulta.

If you were looking to give your drab makeup brushes and sponges a revamp, this sweet set is perfect for you. You’ll love this Gilmore Girls-inspired set of three makeup brushes and two sponges for their delicate design. Now, it’s definitely not the equivalent of saying “I love you” with a thousand yellow daisies, but we’ll take the deal anyway!

Ulta Beauty Collection X Gilmore Girls Makeup Brush and Sponge Set $20 Buy now Sign Up

Hair Accessories Set — $14

Nail Polish Set — $18

Ever wanted to rock some school uniform threads like Rory? Well now you can with this set of three adorable hairpieces to bring out your inner prepster With two scrunchies and a headband, you’ll be more than ready to walk right into Chilton Preparatory School. The navy headband features a soft velvet fabric, as does one of the two scrunchies. The other scrunchie, however, has a plaid design with delicate ribbon. With a $14 price, how could anyone from Chilton Prep turn their nose up at this fabulous set?

Ulta Beauty Collection X Gilmore Girls Hair Accessories Set $14 Buy now Sign Up

Nail Polish Set — $18

Image: Ulta Ulta.

Finally, you can fashion your nail design just like a Gilmore with this set of four different nail lacquers. The colors include all of the shades that are just quintessentially Gilmore, including Life is Short in red, Chilton in navy, Miss Patty’s in nude, and Peach Sauce in nude shimmer. It’s the perfect little box set for anyone who is a Rory or Lorelei at heart.

Ulta Beauty Collection X Gilmore Girls Nail Set $18 Buy now Sign Up

