The pots and pans cabinet might just be the bane of every home cook’s existence. With pots and pans in varying sizes haphazardly stacked atop one another and lids everywhere, it’s always a challenge storing them in a neat and organized way. That’s why when Staub introduced their stackable set, we couldn’t wait to start over and get our hands on the highly sought-after collection of mix-and-match cookware. And as of this week, the set is now exclusively available for pre-order at Williams Sonoma, where they’re also currently on sale and available for free shipping.

Available in two set sizes — a four-piece and three-piece set — Staub’s Stackable Sets include three pieces of cast-iron cookware (a 4-qt. Dutch oven, a 3-qt. braiser and a 9 1/2-inch grill pan), plus a lid that fits them all.

Not only was the set designed to stack for space-saving storage, but it also features high-quality cookware made with heavyweight enameled cast iron that transfers and retains heat evenly. Plus, the cookware is easy to clean, is dishwasher safe, and is oven and broiler safe (up to 500°F).

The best part? Both sets are currently on sale at Williams Sonoma. Originally priced at $735 for the four-piece and $535 for the three-piece, the sets are currently marked down to $579.95 and $449.95, respectively.

Staub’s Stackable 3-Piece Set is available in two colors (red and blue), and they’re now currently available for pre-order on Williams Sonoma’s website, with an estimated ship date set for Sept. 1.

