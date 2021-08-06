These $17 Cooling Towels on Amazon Are the Ultimate Way to Beat the Heat

Let’s be honest: it’s the beginning of August, and we know that summer is coming to an end. But there are still plenty of days in the coming weeks, and we’re sure that the temperatures are only going to rise for the final few days of the sweltering season. Luckily, Sukeen Cooling Towels are the perfect way to beat the summer heat, and the #1 Best Selling item is only $17 on Amazon!

Image: Amazon Amazon.

If you have any reservations about how well these cooling towels work, let us set you at ease. After dampening the towel and wringing out excess water, this item goes right to work. The mesh fabric completely soaks up your sweat, and provides you with a cooling feeling that will completely relax you after an intense workout session or day out in the summer heat. The towel also ensures that you stay cool for up to three hours, and it comes with a waterproof carrying pouch so you can feel reassured that your cooling towel will be ready to go as soon as you need to beat the heat.

These Sukeen towels come in packs of four, and with the $17 price, that amounts to just over $4 per towel and travel pouch! The colors are absolutely perfect to keep tabs on your cooling towel when you’re among friends or in a travel group, and the microfiber material ensures that the towels are machine washable. So, what are you waiting for? Get that calm, cool, and collected feeling with these Sukeen Cooling Towels!

