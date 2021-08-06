Le Creuset’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back

If you’ve been holding back from purchasing one of Le Creuset’s highly coveted Dutch ovens, then you’re in luck — because Le Creuset‘s highly anticipated Factory to Table Sale kicked off today. And for those who’ve never shopped the Le Creuset sale, you’re in for a real treat: nearly an entire month of deep discounts on some of the brand’s most popular products.

Taking place Aug. 6-31, Le Creuset’s Factory to Table Sale begins in-store at all Le Creuset Signature Boutiques and Outlet Stores; and the online sale begins Aug. 18.

But let’s talk about the deals — starting with Le Creuset’s beloved Dutch oven, which retails for $345 but will be marked down to $207 (specifically the round Dutch oven in Emerald).

“The expertly crafted enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. The everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more,” Le Creuset states in their emailed press release.

At the Factory to Table Sale, shoppers will have the opportunity to save big bucks on both limited-quantity products and Le Creuset’s other popular, regularly stocked products, like their 12-inch Nonstick Fry Pan. Originally $135, the pan is on sale for $84 for a limited time.

“A versatile kitchen staple, Le Creuset’s Toughened Nonstick fry pans are designed for durable everyday versatility and ease of use. From searing fish to sauteing vegetables, the strong triple-reinforced PFOAfree surface is ideal for browning and searing, with or without oil, and easily wipes clean,” Le Creuset writes.

Head over to Le Creuset’s website for more info and to find a store near you. And don’t forget to return to their website on Aug. 18 for the online sale.

