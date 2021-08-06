Time Is Running Out: This Popular Kiehl’s Face Oil Is $41 Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

When you wake up in the morning, sometimes your skin can look like you had a fight with your nightmares overnight. If your skin looks dull and puffy, then you might want to add this beloved Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil to your skincare routine. Kiehl’s isn’t the cheapest skincare brand out there, though. But luckily, this Midnight Face Oil is discounted during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which lasts through August 8. You can save $41 on this oil right now.

Related story This Meghan Markle-Loved Skincare Brand Is Up to $55 Off At the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale & Selling Out Fast

Midnight Recovery Oil — $41.50 Off

Image: Kiehl’s. Image: Kiehl's.

Apply this midnight oil to your face after cleansing your skin. You can choose to put a moisturizer on after this oil or just let the oil do the moisturizing for you. You only need 2-3 drops, so don’t be tempted to overapply!

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil $83.50 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re a little leery of using a face oil before bed, let Kiehl’s put you at ease. This lightweight oil won’t clog your pores and is designed for all skin types. While you snooze, this oil will make sure you truly get your beauty rest. It’s made up of a powerful blend of botanical oils, including calming lavender, primrose and hydrating squalane. The oil will work on your skin’s texture, so when you wake up, your skin will look smoother.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. This product has 4.5 stars on Nordstrom and 2,600 reviews. And some of these reviews are truly, well, glowing.

“I am in awe of this amazing nighttime recovery product! I have never been consistent when it came to cleaning and moisturizing my face before bedtime BUT I have not missed a night since Christmas!” A Nordstrom reviewer wrote, “…I put 4 to 5 drops on my left palm and use the first three finger tips of my right hand to dab the oil around my face. Then I massage it in. In a matter of minutes my skin feels like silk. JUST LOVE IT! The lavender not only smells great but is very relaxing. At first I thought the price might keep me from buying it on a regular basis but it goes a l-o-n-g ways! I have been using it nightly since Christmas and barely put a dent in it. I will use this product for the rest of my life.”

But this great deal is only lasting until Sunday, August 8, then it’ll disappear. So if you want to take advantage of it, we recommending grabbing your wallet now — before you forget.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: