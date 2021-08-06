We Found a Fall Yankee Candle at 40% Off, So You Can Kick Autumn Off Early This Year

Even though we have a month more of summer, fall and Pumpkin Spice Lattes are right around the corner. Tis almost cozy candle season. They’ll be here before you know it. When you usually go fall decor shopping in August or September, everything will be full-price, while the summer remnants fill the sales aisles. That’s why we think it’s news that this popular autumnal Yankee Candle is a whopping 40 percent off on Amazon.

You can get the Autumnal Wreath large jar candle for only $17 on Amazon. It usually goes for $28. The candle has an impressive burn time of 110-150 hours, so you can enjoy this candle through September. It smells like crisp fallen leaves and sweet cinnamon with other notes of wood and vanilla. This candle encapsulates every scent you associate with these cooler months. A fair warning: You’re going to crave some apple cider donuts and other sweet treats after lighting this candle.

We aren’t sure exactly how long this candle will stay discounted, so you might not want to open it in a tab to purchase later and then forget it about it, because the candle might back to its full price.

And if you want to go cuckoo for candles this autumn, Yankee Candle is offering $50 off any purchase of $125 or more, plus free shipping from August 19-22. This deal does only apply to full-priced items, though, so keep that in mind while you’re adding candles to your cart.

Autumn Wreath Candle — $11 Off

This candle comes in that iconic Yankee Candle jar, which has a resealable lid. The wick is made out of a natural fiber, which will help you get the best possible burn.

