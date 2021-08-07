Amazon Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This $24 Brightening Serum That Reverses Signs of Aging

Aging is a beautiful part of life, but sometimes, we want to turn back the clock justtt a smidge. It seems that Amazon reviewers have done some sleuthing and found a magical serum that can help do just that—and it’s on sale for just $24 (25% off). Admire My Skin’s Ultra-Potent Brightening Serum is getting glowing reviews, and it’s one you’ll want to add to your top shelf immediately.

This powerful dark spot corrector is made with hardworking ingredients like lactic acid, salicylic acid, vitamin C, and azelaic acid. It even contains the highest concentration of these ingredients—the closest you’ll get to a prescription formula. Whether you have hyperpigmentation, post-acne marks, or melasma, this do-it-all formula is a miracle-worker.

Don’t take our word for it, the 36,000+ reviews and 4.5 star rating do all the talking:

“I LOOOOOVED THIS PRODUCT! – I had hyper pigmentation in a small area around my cheek. I was warned this kind of acts like a lesser at home chemical peel. They were not wrong. In two weeks my face went through horrible cracking & peeling. But the skin underneath was beautiful in the end,” said one Amazon reviewer. “I cannot stress how much sunscreen you have to put on if you have to go outside. If you can stay home & put on a type of acid-free vaseline to lessen the pain of your skin cracking that would be great during the healing process. Do not peel off the dead skin until it is ready on its own! I posted pictures of the stages I went through. It looks painful because it was! But the end result outweighed everything else that happened!”

Note that it can be strong on some skin types—sort of like a chemical peel—so it might be best to use this when you don’t have a special event or somewhere you will be seen within a couple weeks of using it. Or, test it out on a small area—like on your arm—first.

