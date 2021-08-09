You & Your Kitty Can Count Down to Halloween With This Toy Advent Calendar That’s Only $20 On Chewy

The spookiest season of the year will be here before you know it, so why not get an early start with stocking up on your Halloween decor even your four-legged friend will call “purrrfect.” That’s right, you can count down to Halloween with your precious feline with this fun 13-days to Halloween countdown calendar that you can find at Chewy. This deal is absolute catnip for Halloween-lovers and pet-owners alike, and features fun treats for your kitty cat to enjoy.

Related story Pet Owners Are Loving This 'Magic' Fur Remover Roller That's Only $27 on Amazon

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Chewy is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Chewy Chewy.

This Frisco calendar features a 13-day, advent calendar-style countdown to Halloween with special treats behind each door that’ll make your cat purr with delight. Among the 13 toys behind each door, you’ll find plastic toys, plush playthings, bouncy (eye)balls, and so much more. Each toy is fit for the spooky holiday, and wrapped up in witch craft that only a cat could adore.

Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar with Toys for Cats $19.98 Buy now Sign Up

The purple and black little mouse will surely delight your cat, along with Halloween-themed treats like a goblin, ghoul, witch and more laced with a dash of catnip. At just $19.98, this witch’s brew of fun is total steal. Grab your broomstick, because you and your beloved cat will want to ride off to Halloweentown after nabbing this calendar!

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: