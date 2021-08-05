Pet Owners Are Loving This ‘Magic’ Fur Remover Roller That’s Only $27 on Amazon

We know you love your pets. They’re one of the most important members of your family! But they, too, can leave some messes here and there. One of the trickiest cleanups you’ve probably encountered is getting all of that cat and dog fur off of your furniture. Luckily, that’s about to change, thanks to the Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller that pet owners are raving about on Amazon.

Unlike standard lint rollers, this pet hair remover is incredibly efficient and makes cleaning so much easier. The Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller comes complete with its own dustbin, so once you’re done cleaning, all you have to do is open up the waste compartment and empty the contents — it’s that easy! You can use the roller on any cotton, wool, or linen fabric to keep your furniture looking good as new. As for cleaning your handy new home essential, all you have to do us dampen a wash cloth and clean the inside of the waste compartment and pat clean the roller itself.

This roller might seem too good to be true, but shoppers who’ve already used the item agree that it’s a total game-changer when it comes to cleaning up after your pets. “This thing is absolute magic,” one shopper wrote in their review. “Picks up hair like a magnet and thankfully I don’t have to deal with the annoying sticky tape. My cat has a few spaces in my home that she visits frequently and needless to say were covered with her hair. This device made everything look brand new!”

“This product is a life safer,” another person wrote. “I am able to make much more progress with this device before I need to empty the bin. And it does a great job getting the hair. I might even buy another so I can team up with my child.” There you have it: the pet owners have spoken! For just $27, you can keep your home looking fresh and clean new while your pets roam free. It’s a great investment that will leave your home looking purrrfect.

