Get Meghan Markle’s Constellation Necklace Look From Her Birthday Video for Less With These Under-$28 Dupes

In honor of her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle released a clip on the Archewell Foundation website to raise awareness, with the help of actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy, to raise awareness about the difficulties women face returning to work. In the new global campaign called 40×40, Markle and Prince Harry are hoping to get people to commit 40 minutes of their time to working moms. While announcing this initiative and trading jokes about a Suits reunion with McCarthy, Markle’s two layered constellation necklaces were front and center.

Markle sported a Taurus constellation necklace, in honor of 2-year-old Archie, and a Gemini constellation necklace, for baby Lilibet. The gold necklaces are reminders that she’s keeping her children close to her heart. The duchess is well-known for her chic style and has inadvertently created frenzies for a Madewell tote bag, MOTHER jeans, Tatcha skincare and Bugaboo stroller. This Zodiac sign necklace is bound to become a trend for moms everywhere.

The two necklaces are from Logan Hollowell, but we did do some investigating to find similar, yet more affordable options for moms. You can rock your children’s Zodiac constellations (or your own) around your neck for less than $28. And if gold isn’t your color, both of our picks are customizable, so you can pick between which chain you’d like.

We also did some serious sleuthing to track down the dog bed in the background of Markle’s video, which also gave us a glimpse of Archie, Lilibet, rescue pup Guy and Prince Harry showing off his juggling skills.

Constellation Necklace on Amazon

At just under $13, these are the most budget-friendly constellation necklace that we could find on Amazon. The necklaces are either rose gold-plated, gold-plated or silver-plated and you can choose from all 12 Zodiac signs.

Zodiac Necklace on Etsy

This necklace on Etsy is dainty, subtle and easy to layer. You can pick between gold, silver and rose gold chains and choose chains as short as 14 in. and as long as 20 in. The price varies depending on what material you select.

