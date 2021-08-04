First Lady Jill Biden’s Go-To Boot Brand Has Styles Up to $290 Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is only here for a few more days, so we’re getting to the last call point of the event. We’ve found so many treasures on sale so far—Oprah’s favorite Spanx pants, Meghan Markle’s go-to flattering jeans—and now, we spotted one of First Lady Jill Biden’s favorite boot brands are on major discount at the coveted yearly sale. #BootSeason is just around the corner, after all!

Last year, Dr. Biden was spotted wearing chic Stuart Weitzman boots, adorned with the word “Vote”, and we haven’t stopped thinking about them since. Thanks to the Nordstrom sale, you can get her look for up to $290 off! There are three pairs of boots discounted, including a pair of booties if you want something more casual.

Hop on them because who knows how long they’ll be stocked, and check out all the shoes on sale here!

Daphne Over the Knee Boot—$290 Off

Image: Stuart Weitzman.

With fall around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about #bootseason. These sleek over-the-knee boots are a wardrobe must-have, and while they’re pricer, they’re an investment piece that’ll last forever. If you’re looking for something a bit more wallet-friendly, these Steve Madden lookalikes are on sale for just $89.

City Buckle Bootie—$190 Off

Image: Stuart Weitzman.

If you’re looking for something that’s super practical for everyday and costs a little less, these edgier booties are a fall essential. Wear them with a dress or jeans—they’re the definition of versatile.

City Knee High Boot—$275 Off

Image: Stuart Weitzman,

A more casual version of the Daphne boots above, these block-heeled boots have a more rugged bottom.

