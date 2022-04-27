Wayfair’s Epic Way Day Sale Includes Ina Garten’s Favorite Lodge Skillet & More Up to 34% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here: Wayfair’s giant Way Day sales event. The two-day sale is full of unbeatable deals on everything from small appliances to outdoor furniture but we’re most excited about spotting some items from one of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware brands.

Garten loves Lodge cookware, specifically, the Lodge cast iron skillet and not only is the Lodge cast iron skillet discounted for Way Day, but the Lodge griddle, Dutch oven and lots more products are also discounted!

As we mentioned before, the deals are only live for two days so don’t sleep on picking up some of this Ina-approved cookware for a steal and be sure to check out all of the Lodge items on sale here.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Set — 28% Off

With this deal, you’re basically getting three for the price of one! At 28% off, this cast iron skillet set is a total steal, and gives you three cast iron skillets in a perfect set. This bundle includes one 8-inch, one 10.25-inch, and one 12-inch skillet perfect for prepping breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Solve all of your cooking needs with this terrific trio.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven — 28% Off

This crimson dutch oven is an absolute essential for your kitchen. Whether you’re cooking up a delicious vegetable stew for summer or prepping for those big family gatherings when the holidays come around, this piece will ensure all of your food is prepared to perfection. Who wouldn’t want that at 28% off?

Lodge Cast Iron Non-Stick Reversible Grill and Griddle Pan — 34% Off

Did someone say double duty? With this purchase of a griddle and grill pan, you’re basically getting two great kitchen essentials in one purchase that is 34% off. The hand wash only, oven-safe duo that fits easily over two stovetop burners will turn your complicated cooking into an easy, effective experience. These pieces are PFOA Free and PTFE Free, too, so you can feel good about what you’re using to cook in your kitchen.

Lodge 7 Qt. Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven — 35% Off

Having a large end-of-summer gather? Going to a potluck? This 7 Qt. cast iron dutch oven will ensure there’s enough delicious food to go around. This kitchen item is compatible with nearly any stovetop to make cooking that much easier and efficient — and give you a lot less to worry about. Create your favorite summer dishes in this dutch oven that is truly one-pot perfection!

