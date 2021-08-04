Wayfair’s Summer Sale Includes Ina Garten’s Favorite Lodge Skillet & More Cookware Up to 43% Off

We know that it’s already August and that summertime is coming to an end sooner than you’d like, but don’t worry. You can still bask in the sunshine of summer with some of the best cookware to make your favorite seasonal meals for your family and friends. Lodge cookware items — like a set of cast-iron skillets (one of Garten’s must-haves) and a 7 quart dutch oven — are not only Ina Garten approved, they’re currently on sale at Wayfair and up to 43% off!

We’re not sure how long these deals will last at Wayfair, so make sure to hop on them before the sales are over. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Lodge deals these good, so we wouldn’t sleep on this sale. You can see some of our favorite Lodge picks below, and shop more of their cookware items at Wayfair here.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Set — 43% Off

Image: Lodge Lodge.

With this deal, you’re basically getting three for the price of one! At 43% off, this cast iron skillet set is a total steal, and gives you three cast iron skillets in a perfect set. This bundle includes one 8-inch, one 10.25-inch, and one 12-inch skillet perfect for prepping breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Solve all of your cooking needs with this terrific trio.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven — 41% Off

Image: Lodge Lodge.

This crimson dutch oven is an absolute essential for your kitchen. Wether you’re cooking up a delicious vegetable stew for summer or prepping for those big family gatherings when the holidays come around, this piece will ensure all of your food is prepared to perfection. Who wouldn’t want that at 41% off?

Lodge Cast Iron Non-Stick Reversible Grill and Griddle Pan — 38% Off

Image: Lodge Lodge.

Did someone say double duty? With this purchase of a griddle and grill pan, you’re basically getting two great kitchen essentials in one purchase that is 38% off. The hand wash only, oven-safe duo that fits easily over two stovetop burners will turn your complicated cooking into an easy, effective experience. These pieces are PFOA Free and PTFE Free, too, so you can feel good about what you’re using to cook in your kitchen.

Lodge 7 Qt. Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven — 41% Off

Image: Lodge Lodge.

Having a large end-of-summer gather? Going to a potluck? This 7 Qt. cast iron dutch oven will ensure there’s enough delicious food to go around. This kitchen item is compatible with nearly any stovetop to make cooking that much easier and efficient — and give you a lot less to worry about. Create your favorite summer dishes in this dutch oven that is truly one-pot perfection!

