Here’s Where You Can Buy the Chic Dog Bed Meghan Markle’s Pup Was Lounging on In Her 40th Birthday Video

Leave it to Meghan Markle to celebrate her 40th birthday by giving us a present to celebrate. Today, the Duchess of Sussex announced exclusively on the TODAY show her newest venture, 40×40, with a charming video alongside Melissa McCarthy. Naturally, Markle looked effortlessly chic while chatting about her new campaign to help women get back into the workforce. The shoes! The dress! And we’d be remiss not to discuss how precious her pup looked lounging on a handsome pet bed in the background. And SheKnows has the exclusive scoop on where you can buy it!

Markle’s rescue pup Guy was lounging in the background of the video on this plush dog bed that looks more like a chic piece of decor than a place for Fido to snooze. SheKnows confirmed with the brand that it’s the Ticking Stripe Dog Bed from The Foggy Dog, which specializes in gorgeous accessories for you furry friend. This bed starts at $45 and comes in three sizes. It’s beautiful and made to last, so it’s totally worth the price tag (even though it’s really not that expensive).

The Foggy Dog also has a storefront on Etsy, so you can shop it there in addition to the brand’s own site. You can also find some similar options on Amazon.

