Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $17 ‘Fountain of Youth Cream’ With Over 113,000 Reviews Is ‘Magical’ for Minimizing Wrinkles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re already in on the skincare secret that is CeraVe, congratulations — but if you have always wondered if this $17 moisturizing cream is worth the hype, we’re here to tell you that the answer is an emphatic “yes.” The skincare brand was so popular on TikTok last year that there was a CeraVe shortage, in part because of TikTok’s major skincare influencer @skincarebyhyram brought the products to light — that’s what happens when millennials and Gen Z figure out the power of a drugstore brand.

Although many moisturizers aren’t made for multiple skin types, CeraVe’s version is, ranging from normal to sensitive. It is particularly excellent for dry, sensitive skin, though. This moisturizing cream boasts a lot of ingredients your skin is going to love, like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and Multivesicular Emulsion technology (MVE). Hyaluronic acid provides hydration and that overall glow-y look, while ceramides boost your skin barrier, keeping it protected from outside irritants, and MVE releases the hydration throughout the day, so you don’t feel dry again two hours after applying.

Image: CeraVe.

Image: CeraVe.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream $17.79, originally $19.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

Don’t forget that this moisturizer can also be used on your body. You might have a bad association with men using a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, but reviewers promise that this moisturizing cream really is effective both on your face and body.

Don’t just take my word for it — CeraVe’s moisturizer has a whopping 113,500 ratings and a 4.8-star review. I’ve been covering products on Amazon for years, and I’ve never seen such a high Amazon rating on a skincare product before.

“My fountain of youth cream. I love this cream! I have been using it for a while and the 19oz last forever. You only have to use a little of it to moisturize your skin. I have very sensitive skin but this cream has never caused any skin irritation. I use it in the morning and at night. I am 76 years old but no one believes my age. Most of my friends are in their late fifties or sixties. Hyaluronic acid is what gives you the moisture needed. The Ceramides help restore the skin barrier and help prevent wrinkles. I have had people tell me, “but you have no wrinkles” and I say it is because of my CeraVe. I will continue to use it as long as it remains on the market because it is my facelift in a container,” one reviewer said.

Related story Jennifer Lopez Gets Her Glowy Skin From This $45 Moisturizer on Amazon

Another shopper added, “Magical for under eye wrinkles(!) and everything else.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: