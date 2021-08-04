TikTok Loves This Budget-Friendly Face & Body Moisturizer — It’s 20% Off on Amazon Right Now

If you’re already in on the skincare secret that is CeraVe, congratulations — but if you have always wondered if this $15 moisturizing cream is worth the hype, we’re here to tell you that the answer is an emphatic “yes.” The skincare brand was so popular on TikTok last year that there was a CeraVe shortage, in part because of TikTok’s major skincare influencer @skincarebyhyram brought the products to light — that’s what happens when millennials and Gen Z figure out the power of a drugstore brand.

Although many moisturizers aren’t made for multiple skintypes, CeraVe’s version is, ranging from normal to sensitive. It is particularly excellent for dry, sensitive skin, though. This moisturizing cream boasts a lot of ingredients your skin is going to love, like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and Multivesicular Emulsion technology (MVE). Hyaluronic acid provides hydration and that overall glow-y look, while ceramides boost your skin barrier, keeping it protected from outside irritants, and MVE releases the hydration throughout the day, so you don’t feel dry again two hours after applying.

Don’t just take my word for it — CeraVe’s moisturizer has a whopping 59,500 ratings and a 4.8-star review. I’ve been covering products on Amazon for years and I’ve never seen such a high Amazon rating on a skincare product before.

“I have extremely dry skin that’s also acne prone and sensitive,” an Amazon reviewer wrote. “That’s a tough combination to treat because most products that heavily moisturizer also cause acne. This lotion is by far the best I’ve used! I can slather it on as much as I want without any irritation or acne and it soaks right in and soothes my dry skin. I’m a lifetime customer for sure.”

It’s currently 20 percent off at Amazon, and we’re not certain how long that discount is going to last, so you should add this cream to your cart while you can.

Don’t forget that this moisturizer can also be used on your body. You might have a bad association with men using a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, but reviewers promise that this moisturizing cream really is effective both on your face and body.

