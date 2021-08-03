Oprah Loves This Comfy Boot Brand & You Can Get Styles Up to $71 Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

You might’ve spotted Oprah’s favorite Spanx majorly discounted at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but that’s not the only Oprah-vetted item or brand with slashed prices. We also spotted quite a few pairs of Sorel boots (and sneakers) featured in the coveted yearly sale. Yes, it’s still summer, but it’s actually the best time to find discounted boots so you’re ready for fall and winter. It’s just around the corner, after all!

Related story Oprah's Favorite Spanx Pants Are $44 Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—Hurry Before They Sell Out!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

While the exact pair she gave her stamp of approval is not on sale, Sorel has a handful of other equally chic and comfy boot and sneaker styles marked down at Nordstrom. The sale ends August 8th and sizes are going fast, so we recommend stocking up ASAP before they’re gone forever.

While you’re there, make sure check out all the other out-of-this-world deals during the sale here!

Rugged Chic—$60 Off

Image: Sorel.

These boots were definitely made for walking and looking good doing it. It’s not every day you can save $60 on Sorel, so you won’t want to pass up this deal. The rubber sole has a sturdy tread, and the boot is even waterproof.

Joan of Artic III Lexie Waterproof Wedge Bootie $109.90 Buy now Sign Up

Casual Cool—$71 Off

Image: Sorel.

Classic Chelsea boots get an elevated upgrade—literally. These waterproof boots get a boost from a hidden wedge that’ll give you a little height.

Joan of Arctic III Waterproof Wedge Chelsea Boot $129.90 Buy now Sign Up

Sporty Spice–$41 Off

Image: Sorel.

If you don’t need boots or aren’t ready to shop fall footwear, Sorel also has a pair of sleek kicks on sale. This lightweight sneaker won’t weigh you down on a run

Kinetic Renegade Mesh Sneaker $69.90 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: