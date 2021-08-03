Native x Crayola’s Shoe Collab Is A Back-to-School Essential & This Style Is Already 22% off 

It’s hard to believe that August is already here, which means back-to-school shopping is in full swing! Among the essentials your child will need this school year, a fun pair of sneakers are an absolute must. Luckily, Native Shoes and Crayola collaborated on some of the cutest sneakers we’ve ever seen, and they’re practically guaranteed to make your child feel like the most colorful and confident version of themselves this school year.

After a school year that was mostly spent indoors and at-home, your child is surely eager to start fresh this fall. There’s no better way to give them the quiet confidence they need to step into a new school year — literally — than with these shoes. Featuring bright, bold hues that look like they popped right out of a Crayola crayon box, these colorful Native kicks are sure to get your kiddo’s creative juices flowing.

Imagine letting your child design their sneakers with nothing but a pair of white kicks and a box of Crayola crayons. That’s what they will fall in love with when they set their sights on these cute shoes. The Native Shoes x Crayola collaboration features a no-laces slip shoe with total comfort and a dash of color. The shoes are made from cruelty-free materials (vegan) and your purchase can help give back to those in need. But it doesn’t end there!

And if you’re all about the matching moment, they come in adult sizes, too!

Native Shoes and Crayola also have a great plan for when your child outgrows these shoes. Simply ship them back (free-of-charge, of course) and your child’s shoes will be completely recycled and used to create colorful playgrounds for local communities, so that kids can be kids. We love this eco-friendly and fun shoe, and we know your child will, too!

