Kris Jenner’s Plant-Powered Cleaning Line Is Now at Bed Bath & Beyond So You Can Clean Like a Kardashian

Keeping up with the Kardashians just got a little easier—at least when it comes to cleaning. Four months after launching, Safely—the plant-powered cleaning line founded by Kris Jenner and entrepreneur Emma Grede—has landed its first retail partnership at Bed Bath & Beyond. Now, you can klean like a Kardashian. Sorry, I couldn’t resist!

You can shop the full line of premium, family-safe products online and in stores now, and no, they don’t come with a Kardashian-level price tag. The products range from $5.99 to $13.99, so you can get your home squeaky clean (sans toxic chemicals) without breaking the bank. In addition to Bed Bath & Beyond, you can also shop the line at sister stores buybuy Baby and Harmon stores.

The green cleaning products come in two custom scents, Rise and Spring, which make tidying up the house feel like a luxurious activity. Sign us up!

“Bed Bath & Beyond shares our mission of providing high quality products at an accessible price point. That’s why I’m thrilled to partner with this unparalleled brand and bring Safely into the homes of countless more American families,” said co-founder Kris Jenner via a press release shared with SheKnows.

Check out a few of the must-haves from the collection, and shop all six products from the line here. Happy cleaning!

All-Purpose Cleaner

This trusty cleaner tackles just about any surface, so you can save precious storage space. Made with salt and coconut-derived ingredients, this powerful cleaner can even tackle stubborn grease.

Hand Sanitizer

No household will ever go without hand sanitizer again. Upgrade your stash with this sleek bottle, which won’t dry out your hands.

Everyday Laundry Detergent

You might actually look forward to doing laundry if you have this heavenly detergent in your cleaning kit. The pH-balancing formula tackles pesky stains without ruining your clothes.

Hand Soap

And no cleaning kit would be complete without everyone’s BFF—hand soap. This coconut-based soap effectively, yet gently cleans dirty hands—and without stripping moisture.

