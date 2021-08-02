TikTok Swears By This $15 Best-Selling Stretch Mark, Scar & Dark Spot Oil on Amazon & Derms Love It

Scars and dark spots are two things that are inevitable in life, and while we’re all about showing your true skin, sometimes, you want to diminish certain aging spots or marks. And without fail, TikTok knows exactly the solution to take care of those imperfections like magic. Say hello to Bio Oil, which is an Amazon best-seller, dermatologist-recommended, and naturally—going viral on TikTok.

A 4.2-ounce bottle is 43% off right now, bringing it to just under $15 on sale. You can also get a trio of the .85-ounce Bio Oils for just $18 on Amazon (that’s $6 each!), and while it totally sounds too good to be true—but it’s not. This non-greasy formula is non-comedogenic, won’t clog pores, and is clinically proven to improve the appearance of skin damage due to pregnancy, injury, surgery, acne or other things. You can also shop this oil in bigger sizes so you never run out.

Amazon reviewers are obsessed too:

“Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes.”

It’s made with nourishing ingredients like Vitamin A and E, Sunflower Oil, Chamomile Oil, and Lavender Oil—these soothing ingredients can help calm skin and boat anti-inflammatory benefits. Bonus: it doubles as a luxe hair oil that’ll make your hair silky and shiny. You’ll look like you just walked out of the salon.

And this holy grail product gets praise from celebs, too! Even Ashley Tisdale is a fan and raved about it on TikTok. She said she used it while pregnant, so mamas-to-be, this one is for you!

At under $20, you really can’t afford to not try it! If you prefer to shop at Ulta Beauty, you can snag this there—it’s even on sale!

