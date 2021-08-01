You Don’t Want to Miss QVC’s $100 Savings on This Coveted Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

We all know the difference between a good vacuum cleaner and a great one. One of the hottest brands on the market has always been Dyson’s line of vacuum cleaners and QVC is having a major sale today as a part of their Today’s Special Value — and you don’t want to miss out. With $100 off the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, this fantastic savings are definitely worth taking advantage of.

Related story This Early Black Friday Beauty Deal Includes Hilary Duff's Favorite Firming Mask & It's 51% Off

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $699.98 Buy now Sign Up

The Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the appliance you need for big and small messes around your house because it has all of the tools you need. There is a crevice tool for those hard-to-reach areas (like under the fridge) to help pick up debris. The vacuum also comes with a soft dusting brush for those more delicate surfaces, and our favorite accessory, the hair screw tool. This is going to be the most-used item for pet lovers because it wrangles all of that stray hair and fur on an anti-tangle brush bar.

The Dyson Outsize has three power modes and 120 minutes of run time, all with cord-free convenience. The other incredible aspect of this much-need appliance is that it easily converts to a handheld vac for those quick cleanings in the car, on the stairs, or on the couch. And don’t worry about recharging because it comes with an additional battery, two chargers and a floor dok.

Don’t miss out on the incredible QVC savings, the website mentioned that they are going quickly — so don’t miss out on this incredible Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 savings.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: