Nordstrom’s Exclusive Mickey & Friends Pop-Up Features The Most Magical Crocs with Mickey & Minnie Jibbitz

Have you ever wanted the magic of Disney right at your feet? Well, thanks to Nordstrom‘s exclusive Disney pop-up, you can! The online and in-store exclusive has so many fun treats for any and every Disney fan at heart. But among the treasure trove of goodies — including the Disney x Barefoot Dreams Blanket and the Disney x Society6 Minnie Coffee Mug — the Disney x Crocs collaboration is definitely one of our favorites. These, however, aren’t just any ordinary Crocs. In fact, they come with a very special bundle that would make any Disney fan’s wish upon a star come true.

Disney x CROCS™ Bae Clog & 6-Pack Mickey & Minnie Jibbitz Shoe Charms — $75

These magical Crocs truly look like they would be the envy of any Mouseketeer. Along with the crisp white clog with the iconic Crocs design, you can get six Minnie and Mickey Mouse jibbitz to customize and change up your Crocs any way you like. With this bundle at $75, it’s an exclusive that simply can’t be missed. Now, how about that for some Disney magic?

Of course, there are plenty more Disney finds exclusively at Nordstrom. So don’t forget to check out more from the exclusive pop-up here.

