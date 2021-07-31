Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Features A Stylish Selection Of UGG Boots — & They’re Up To $50 Off

We all know that boots were made for walking, but these prices from Nordstrom‘s Anniversary Sale will have you running to get these looks courtesy of UGG! These styles are up to $50 off for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, and they come in different hues to compliment each look you’ll be working later this summer or early into fall. There are already plenty of amazing offers from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, like can’t-miss deals on Hunter rain boots for the whole family, Oprah’s favorite Spanx and more. But we’re all about the UGGs right now!

See some of our favorite picks below and you can shop all of the fabulous UGG boots at Nordstrom here.

Harrison Waterproof Moto Boot — $50 Off

Strut your stuff in style with this pair of Harrison Waterproof Moto Boots. The side zipper will ensure your feet stay nice and dry during inclement weather. Plus, these boots were made for walking in practically any season. The waterproof exterior protects against rain, sleet, and puddles, so you can step outside with total confidence in your look.

Zariyah Water Repellent Ankle Bootie — $50 Off

Looking for something a bit more casual and comfy? UGG has you covered there, too. The Zariyah Water Repellent Ankle Bootie offers warmth and comfort in three different looks. This UGG boot comes in Charcoal Suede (pictured above), Black Suede, and Chestnut Suede, so you have the perfect color to compliment your casual outfit. With a water repellent exterior, these boots will keep your feet nice and warm during those chillier mornings.

Classic Femme Wedge Bootie — $50 Off

Finally, if you’re looking for a lift in your shoe, UGG has the perfect bootie just for you. The Classic Femme Wedge Bootie will have you standing tall and feeling your best in this classic lace-up bootie. The 3-inch heel really makes a difference for any outfit you plan to wear, and the wool-rich blend will keep your feet comfy and cozy throughout the day. When you step into these boots, you’re stepping out in style!

