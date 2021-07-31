The Super-Popular Dyson V11 Is a Whopping $100 Off at Costco Right Now

Sure, spring might be behind us, but it’s never not a good time to elevate your cleaning game. And at Costco, you can score a highly reviewed, super-popular, difficult-to-find Dyson vacuum for more than $100 off. But you better hurry, because this deal certainly won’t last long.

Originally $699.99 on Dyson’s website, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive cordless vacuum boasts up to an hour of “fade-free power” and twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum. Plus, it features an LCD screen that displays the run time countdown and overall performance.

While the vacuum is currently out of stock on Dyson’s website, Costco now sells the Dyson V11 for $100 less.

And when compared to Amazon? You’re saving even more money by buying the vacuum at Costco. On Amazon, the Dyson V11 is more than $750.

It’s no wonder this particular Dyson is so popular. It’s not only racked up thousands of mostly positive reviews on both Dyson’s website and Amazon, but Consumer Reports also gave the vacuum a glowing review.

“Stellar again,” Consumer Reports states. “The Dyson V11 earns our top rating in the tests for cleaning carpet, floors, edges, and pet hair as well as for clean emissions. And it’s one of the quieter models in our ratings — an improvement over the V10.”

OK, OK, we’re convinced. See y’all at Costco.

