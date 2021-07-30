If you’re like me, you’ll never be a morning person as much as you try. No matter how early you go to bed, how healthy you eat, or no matter how much you workout, you’ll always dread your alarm clock. It turns out that the secret to loving waking up is none of those things, though. It appears that Amazon shoppers have unlocked the key to waking up early thanks to this one invigorating beauty product, and it’s just $19!

Related story Say Goodbye to Dark Spots With This Amazon-Favorite Vitamin C Serum — & It's on Sale for $23

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Amazon Handmade.

Aptly named, the Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub calls itself one of “Life’s Survival Essentials.” Best of all, it’s made from Amazon Handmade seller Mojo Spa Store, so you’re directly supporting a small business. The spa-like, moisturizing scrub can be used all over your body, and features invigorating ingredients like peppermint, rosemary, and lavender that are basically a cup of coffee for your face.

Make Me a Morning Person Face & Body Scrub $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

But don’t take our word for it, Amazon reviewers are giving this product glowing reviews (almost as glowing as your skin after you use it).

“I love this! Very skeptical about any product saying it can make me a morning person but if anything can it’s this! Something special as soon as you open it.”

The brand also has a variety of other cruelty-free beauty products you’ll want to add to your cart. From anti-aging serums to other refreshing scents of the scrub, this is about to become your new go-to affordable Amazon beauty brand.

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: