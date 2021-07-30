Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Features Cute Hunter Boots for the Entire Family — & They’re Up To $55 Off

Whether you’re heading to the great outdoors or just want your rain boots to make a statement, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has you covered! Among its treasure trove of can’t-miss deals like Oprah’s favorite Spanx and Meghan Markle’s favorite jeans, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale also features incredible offers on Hunter Boots — and there’s a pair here for practically everyone in your family. These classic boots are an absolute favorite, and with prices up to $55 off, you just can’t miss this sale!

Related story Teva's Shearling Sandals Will Be Fall's Coziest Shoe—& They're $31 Off During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Check out our favorite picks below and you can browse all the cute Hunter boots on sale at Nordstrom here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot — $55.10 Off

Image: Hunter Hunter

Let’s be honest, originals are almost always better than what comes after — and that goes the same for Hunter Boots. The Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot is perfect for days spent splashing around those summer storm puddles once the rain has cleared. The adjustable strap makes everything nice and roomy, so you can pile on the socks to keep your feet dry. And at 36% off? Well, that’s a perfect buy!

Original Short Back Adjustable Waterproof Rain Boot $99.90 Buy now Sign Up

First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot — $28.10 Off

Image: Hunter Hunter.

Now, while you’re treating yourself to some new rain boots, don’t worry — there are also some great options for your kids, too. For instance, these First Classic Waterproof Rain Boots are the perfect fit for your toddler. The fun print will totally brighten up any rainy day, and you can rest assured that your child’s feet will be well-protected from the elements in this cute little boot.

First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot $36.90 Buy now Sign Up

Kids’ Original Tall Leopard Print Waterproof Rain Boot — $37.10 Off

Image: Hunter Hunter.

Finally, we’re rounding out this family collection with a rain boot that is totally ideal for the big kid in your life. Send your child out in the rain with full confidence their feet will stay warm, dry, and protected in these Leopard Print Waterproof Rain Boots for little and big kids alike! With sizes ranging from 0-3 months, all the way to 8-12 years old, these boots will surely be the perfect pair for your kid’s walk to school.

Kids' Original Tall Leopard Print Waterproof Rain Boot $52.90 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: