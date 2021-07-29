Nordstrom’s National Lipstick Day Sale Includes MAC, Lancôme & More Up to 50% Off—Today Only

Happy National Lipstick Day! If you need to stock up on pretty new shades for the rest of the summer and as we head into fall, this will be the best day to do it as deals abound in celebration of the holiday. Ulta Beauty has a bunch of can’t-miss bargains on popular lip colors, and we just discovered that Nordstrom is having a sale too (in addition to the Anniversary Sale!).

The one-day sale includes so many top brands, we can barely control our excitement. So many MAC shades are just $15 (21% off) that we just might have to buy every color. Bobbi Brown, Lancôme, and Winky Lux are also majorly discounted too. Up to 50% off!

And if you’re looking for more beauty steals, you won’t want to miss out on all the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals going on here.

Below, check out the best lipstick deals on sale this National Lipstick Day. Time to pucker up!

MAC Matte Lipstick—21% off

This is your rare chance to snag luxe MAC lipsticks for just $15 each. This rich lipstick boasts an intense pigment with a creamy finish that glides on with ease.

MAC Matte Lipstick $15

Bobbi Brown Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm—25% Off

If you’re looking for just a hint of color, you’ll want to stock up on Bobbi Brown’s gorgeous lip tints. The formula is ultra lightweight, so it’s perfect if you don’t like to wear a lot of makeup.

Extra Lip Tint Sheer Tinted Lip Balm $21.75

Buxom Power-full Plump Lip Balm—50% Off

Image: Buxom.

At 50% off, this is one of the best deals you can shop. This plumping lip balm goes on like silk and makes lips super hydrated and supple.

Power-full Plump Lip Balm $9

L’Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick—50% Off

Image: Lancôme.

Lancôme for half off? No, you’re not dreaming. You can score this ultra luxe lipstick for just $16 (originally $32) during this limited-time sale. It comes in six stunning shades that offer hydration and long-lasting wear.

L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick $16

Unicorn Glimmer Lip Balm—25% off

Image: Winky Lux.

Add a pop of fun to your makeup routine with this Target-favorite brand. This best-selling lip balm adjusts to your skin’s Ph for a custom color made just for you.

Unicorn Glimmer Lip Balm $12

