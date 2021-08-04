Somehow, Martha Stewart looks better than ever at the age of 80 years old. Luckily for us, the TV show host, magazine star, entrepreneur and all-around hostess-with-the-mostest certainly has revealed some of her skincare secrets and some of her best beloved brands.

Related story Martha Stewart Uses This Mask Every Morning & It's Under $20 on Amazon

One of those brands is Mario Badescu. This brand has been around for 50 years and has many famous fans—not just Stewart, though she is referred to as being a fan from the beginning according to Badescu’s website. Adriana Lima, Elizabeth Banks and Drew Barrymore are some of the other celebs who endorse this storied skincare line. The drying lotion and rose water spray are some of Badescu’s best-selling products.

Mario Badescu isn’t as expensive as, let’s say, La Mer, but they aren’t quite drugstore prices. Getting a set of Mario Badescu products can be pretty pricey. But it’s your lucky day, because Mario Badescu products are on sale right now.

As part of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, there are two popular Mario Badescu sets that you can score for a discount. The first set contains three of Badescu’s popular pink products while the last set has a high-powered resurfacing cleanser, with some gentle ingredients, that’ll help reveal radiant skin. The sale only lasts until August 8 though, so you better add them to your cart while you can.

That’s not all that’s on sale at Nordstrom, though. You can get a version of Meghan Markle’s go-to tote bag, Oprah’s favorite leggings and much more.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Mario Badescu Pink Set — $10 Off

Image: Mario Badescu. Image: Mario Badescu.

You get three full-size Mario Badescu products in this set, including the cult-fave drying lotion, the soothing rose lip balm and the popular hydrating mist. If you struggle with keeping your skin moisturized, you should check out this set. Plus, if you get acne that refuses to disappear, the drying lotion will take care of that within 24-48 hours.

Martha Stewart uses the face mist after getting out of the shower to keep her skin hydrated.

MARIO BADESCU Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set $23 Buy now Sign Up

Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Set — $26 Off

Image: Mario Badescu. Image: Mario Badescu.

If you’ve been unhappy with your skin’s texture or it’s been looking a little lackluster lately, you’ll want to get your hands on this limited-edition set. You’ll get two Glycolic Foaming Cleansers. This cleanser can be used once, twice or three times a week, depending on what your skin needs. It exfoliates your skin with its glycolic acid and a blend of chamomile, marshmallow, sage, St. John’s wort and yarrow. The cleanser will reveal glowing skin underneath (and lessen the appearance of fine lines).

Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Set $38 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: