Nordstrom’s Exclusive Mickey & Friends Pop-Up Is Full of Home & Kitchen Decor Every Disney Lover Needs

Personally, I think Nordstrom is the happiest place on earth, but now, it’s got the official Disney stamp of approval. The retailer just launched a limited Disney pop-up (online and in stores), and it’s overflowing with the most magical items—including adorable home and kitchen decor. From Mickey waffle makers to a Mouseketeer-approved Barefoot Dreams blanket (a celeb fave), this Disneyfied section is truly what dreams are made of.

Image: Courtesy of Nordstrom.

The Mickey and Friends shopping experience is the perfect way to bring a little Disney into your home, in a totally non cheesy way. And if you’re looking for kids items, games, or even makeup, this exclusive shop has all that too.

There are a lot of goodies to unpack here, so we’ll take you through our favorite picks from the Disney pop up at Nordstrom below. You can check out all the precious finds here. The pop-up is going on through September 12th, so grab these goodies before they’re gone!

Psst: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is also going on, so make sure to shop the sale while you’re already there!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Barefoot Dreamy Cozy Blanket

This cult-favorite, celeb loved blanket got the sweetest Disney makeover. Pair this super soft blanket with your fave Disney movie, and you’ll feel like you’re at Disneyland.

Disney x Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic™ Classic Mickey & Minnie Logo Throw Blanket $180 Buy now Sign Up

Retro Print

Dress up your walls with some whimsical Minnie and Mickey prints. This print is cute without being too cheesy.

Disney x Society6 Mickey & Minnie Mouse Framed Wall Art $55 Buy now Sign Up

Magnificent Minnie Mug

The secret to making mornings easier? Drink your cup of coffee in this smile-inducing Minnie Mouse mug.

Disney x Society6 Minnie Coffee Mug $15 Buy now Sign Up

Cute Slow Cooker

Yes, you can even get a slow cooker decked out with Mickey’s many expressions. Potlucks just got way more fun!

Mickey Mouse 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker $64.99 Buy now Sign Up

Fun Table Tray

Corral your remotes and tabletop accessories in this adorable catchall.

Disney x Society6 Mickey & Minnie Mouse Acrylic Tray $24 Buy now Sign Up

Cute Shower Curtain

Elevate your bath time with this cool shower curtain designed by artist Rhianna Marie Chan—it even supports the work of artists around the world.

Disney x Society6 Mickey & Minnie Shower Curtain $89 Buy now Sign Up

Playful Table

This personality-packed table features the entire Disney squad and is truly fit for the most dedicated Mouseketeer fan.

Disney x Society6 Sensational 6 Side Table $165 Buy now Sign Up

Cool Toaster

This Mickey-adorned toaster is a sure way to start your mornings right.

Classic Mickey Mouse 2-Slot Toaster $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

