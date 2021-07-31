Nordstrom’s Exclusive Mickey & Friends Pop-Up Is Full of Home & Kitchen Decor Every Disney Lover Needs

Personally, I think Nordstrom is the happiest place on earth, but now, it’s got the official Disney stamp of approval. The retailer just launched a limited Disney pop-up (online and in stores), and it’s overflowing with the most magical items—including adorable home and kitchen decor. From Mickey waffle makers to a Mouseketeer-approved Barefoot Dreams blanket (a celeb fave), this Disneyfied section is truly what dreams are made of.
The Mickey and Friends shopping experience is the perfect way to bring a little Disney into your home, in a totally non cheesy way. And if you’re looking for kids items, games, or even makeup, this exclusive shop has all that too.
There are a lot of goodies to unpack here, so we’ll take you through our favorite picks from the Disney pop up at Nordstrom below. You can check out all the precious finds here. The pop-up is going on through September 12th, so grab these goodies before they’re gone!
Psst: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is also going on, so make sure to shop the sale while you’re already there!
Barefoot Dreamy Cozy Blanket
This cult-favorite, celeb loved blanket got the sweetest Disney makeover. Pair this super soft blanket with your fave Disney movie, and you’ll feel like you’re at Disneyland.
Retro Print
Dress up your walls with some whimsical Minnie and Mickey prints. This print is cute without being too cheesy.
Magnificent Minnie Mug
The secret to making mornings easier? Drink your cup of coffee in this smile-inducing Minnie Mouse mug.
Cute Slow Cooker
Yes, you can even get a slow cooker decked out with Mickey’s many expressions. Potlucks just got way more fun!
Fun Table Tray
Corral your remotes and tabletop accessories in this adorable catchall.
Cute Shower Curtain
Elevate your bath time with this cool shower curtain designed by artist Rhianna Marie Chan—it even supports the work of artists around the world.
Playful Table
This personality-packed table features the entire Disney squad and is truly fit for the most dedicated Mouseketeer fan.
Cool Toaster
This Mickey-adorned toaster is a sure way to start your mornings right.
