Old Navy’s Iconic Flip-Flops Just Got An Eco-Friendly Makeover & They’re $5 and Under

The temperatures are still rising, and we know you’re looking for some fabulous, comfortable, and affordable footwear as the summer days continue. Luckily, Old Navy has an incredible series of new flip-flops that are eco-friendly and won’t break the bank. The classic Old Navy flip-flop is getting a contemporary update, and the prices are honestly too good to be true!

A new series of Old Navy’s iconic flip-flops are partially being made from the renewable material, sugarcane. Making this environmentally-conscious shift cuts down on Old Navy’s consumption of fossil fuels, which we can completely get behind. The flip-flops still come in their classic styles and still have the same comfortable feeling on your feet. Buy purchasing a pair of these sandals, you’ll help reduce your carbon footprint one step at a time — literally! Check out some of our favorite styles below.

Plant-Based Jelly Slide Flip-Flop

Old Navy’s classic jelly flip-flop is just as sparkling as ever — this time, with an eco-friendly twist. The Plant-Based Jelly Slide comes in four different color designs, including White Glitter (pictured above), Dark Gray, Leopard Print, and Black Jack. The flip flop is only $2, so you’ll be saving money while you help save the environment!

Big Leopard Patterned Plant-Based Flip-Flop

Bring out your wild side in these final days of summer with this fun flip-flop. The Big Leopard Patterned Plant-Based Flip-Flop features the classic flip-flop look with some extra flair. At only $4.99, these flip-flops are purrrfect for day-to-day errands, with the same comfort you know and love from Old Navy.

Eco-Friendly Jelly Crisscross Flip-Flop

Finally, the iconic Jelly Crisscross-Strap Flip-Flop is back and better than ever thanks to it’s eco-friendly materials. This also comes in a number of different colors and designs, including Black Jack (pictured above), Gray Glitter, Leopard and more. The $2 price is truly unbeatable, and they’re going fast!

