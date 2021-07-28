First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Made This $325 Clutch Sell Out, But We Spotted A Gorgeous $59 Dupe

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has been cheering on Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, and during her time there, she’s been sporting some seriously chic looks that deserve their own gold medal. But there’s one accessory she’s worn that everyone wants to get their hands on. Dr. Biden has been spotted in a $325 Larroudé clutch multiple times, and naturally, it’s now sold out (though you can pre-order it right now for when it’s restocked). The good news? We spotted a $59 lookalike from Modern Picnic that is just as chic and still available to purchase!

U.S. first lady Jill Biden arrives at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021, to attend the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. (Kyodo via AP Images). Kyodo via AP Images.

Modern Picnic has gained cult status over the years thanks to the brand’s insanely chic vegan leather lunch boxes that look more like a designer handbag than something you stuff your sad desk lunch in. What many people don’t know is that they carry a smaller bag, aptly named the Snacker, which looks almost identical to the First Lady’s sold-out clutch.

Image: Modern Picnic.

The Snacker $59 Buy now Sign Up

You can shop this sleek bag in a variety of gorgeous colors if you want to add a pop of color to your outfit. And since this insulated bag is made to handle your lunchtime snacks, it’s super durable. However, because it’s a lunch bag in disguise, you can totally use it as a normal clutch for a night out too. You can even make it your own and add a monogram.

We’ve been tracking all the First Lady’s chic fashion finds—from her espadrilles to the hair wand that was used on her hair for her recent Vogue cover. So, we’ll continue to keep you updated on all the lookalikes and affordable finds she’s wearing!

