Team USA Is Sporting This $50 Celeb-Favorite Necklace At the Olympics—& Simone Biles Is a Fan!

The Olympic uniforms have gotten pretty cool over the years—so much, that we wish we could shop them ourselves to show off our pride for our favorite teams. Well, now you actually can! At least one gorgeous component of the women’s USA Softball Team uniform can be yours for just $50. ICYMI, the team gave celeb-favorite jewelry brand Kendra Scott a shoutout on social for their stunning cobalt cat’s eye Elisa necklaces (AKA their good luck charm!), which is the brand’s best-selling item. Translation—you’re going to want one in every color! Did we mention it has 17,000 five-star reviews and one sells every minute?!

Image: Kendra Scott.

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace In Cobalt Cat's Eye $50 Buy now Sign Up

While the women’s USA Softball team wore matching cobalt blue versions of the fan-favorite necklace, you can shop this jewelry box must-have in various metals and genuine stones. This one is 14-karat gold plated over brass and features a 15-inch chain with a 2-inch extender. You can even customize it online (or in store) at the Color Bar for a truly one-of-a-kind piece. Depending on which stone you choose, the necklace ranges from around $50-$88, which is a totally affordable luxury—especially if it’s good enough for Team USA!

Image: Team USA via Kendra Scott.

And the softball team isn’t the only one sporting this necklace. Simone Biles has worn this piece multiple times in the past, along with Taylor Swift. BRB, stocking up! It’s the perfect dainty, every day necklace—you can also layer it with a lariat or other chains for an elevated look.

If you really want to nail the patriotic look, Kendra Scott has some seriously cute star-spangled pieces you’ll want to add to your cart too.

Image: Kendra Scott.

Jae Star Gold Pendant Necklace $48+ Buy now Sign Up

Psst: During your birthday month, you get 50% off one fashion item, so if it’s your bday month, you’ll get this beauty for just $25! The brand is also having a summer sale, so why not add a few other beauties to your cart?

