This Anti-Aging Device Bundle Is $139 Off at Nordstrom & It Produces Noticeable Results

If you’re looking for a less invasive anti-aging solution than botox, you should check out this beauty editor favorite. You’ve probably heard about contouring when it comes to makeup, but the NuFace can contour your skin. The NuFace uses microcurrent technology to tone your skin and reduce fine lines. Sound intrigued? Well, the NuFace Petite Facial Kit, which would normally cost a whopping $358, is only $219 at Nordstrom right now, as part of the retailer’s Anniversary Sale.

That’s an amazing deal. I personally took advantage of this Nordstrom sale myself, because I knew I wouldn’t be able to find a better one. After using this device for two weeks, I’ve noticed a difference along my jawline and on my forehead.

With the kit, I got a travel-sized NuFace Petite, which has three different microcurrent settings, the Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer, a FIX Line Smoothing Device and FIX Line Smoothing Serum. This mini FIX device targets your under-eye area and your lips.

The only catch is that if you want to try this device is that you need to commit to using it once a day, five days a week for 60 days, then you can downgrade that to three days a week. I think it’s worth the time and effort, because it does make a difference.

NuFace Petite Facial Kit ($358 value, on sale for $219)

You can find video tutorials of how best to use this device on Nordstrom and NuFace’s website. You can even use it on your neck.

